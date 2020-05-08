AT&T should stop stalling

By WYATT EMMERICH,
  • 68 reads
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:26pm

It’s time for AT&T to stop the legal foot dragging and let C Spire roll out their high speed network for the benefit of Mississippi.

In 2017, the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) selected C Spire in a competitive bidding process as its high speed voice and internet provider for state agencies and universities. C Spire’s eight-year contract will significantly modernize the state’s communications infrastructure. And it costs less.

After losing the bid, AT&T began a protracted legal battle to stop C Spire from getting the state business. During the 28-month legal delay, the state has lost $21.6 million. The clock is still ticking at a cost of $770,000 per month to taxpayers.

When the Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a lower court’s decision in favor of C Spire, it seemed that finally the path was clear to proceed. But now AT&T attorneys have asked for additional time to file a motion to re-hear the case.

Enough is enough. Given the high court’s unanimous verdict, there is no reason to rehear the case. It’s time to move on and force AT&T stalling tactics to end.

Obituaries

Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr.
Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr., 91, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on May 3, 2020, at... READ MORE
Faye Waltman LaBoone
Mary Margaret Mallard
Jewell Gilmore Ready
Ms. Myrtle Marie Day Greene
James Edward "Sonny" Lewis Jr.

Sports

Sideline View 04/23/20
I have lots of questions this week about if we will have a 2020 college football season. Since I... READ MORE
Sideline View 04/16/20
Sideline View 04/09/20
Sideline View 03/26/20
Sideline View 03/12/2020
Sideline View 02/27/20

Columnists

Victory Garden vegetables
Social distancing doesn’t apply to Victory Garden vegetables; some actually do best when in... READ MORE
Notes from the Mayor 04/30/20
Landscapes
Thank God for Forgiveness
Midwives of Clarke County
Calming the Storm