Personal wrath brings its own punishment

The book of Job, probably the oldest book in the Bible, is the story about a man God described as “a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil.” Satan questioned God’s assessment of Job, and tormented Job ruthlessly trying to force him to curse God.

While Satan’s torture and torment of Job was no doubt literally scathing, consolations of Job’s friends were downright debilitating driving him to his own demise. His first three friends essentially told him that God was judging him because of all of his sins, which they conveniently enumerated for him.

After listening to his friends’ false allegations all the while suffering Satan’s indescribable physical and emotional afflictions, Job warned his friends: “If you say, ‘How shall we persecute him?’ And ‘What pretext for a case against him can we find?’” Job continued, “Then be afraid of the sword for yourselves, for wrath brings the punishment of the sword so that you may know there is judgment.”

Lordy, Lordy, we’ve seen a whole lot of judging going on since the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump. Literally since the day after the election critics have accused him 24/7 for innumerable sins worthy of impeachment, some true and some false … ok, so maybe more true than false regarding his personal behavior before becoming president.

Trump is no Job, and I’m not comparing Trump with Job. I’m comparing Job’s friends with Trump’s critics who have gone above and beyond his own personal faults and charged him with a host of false charges. His critics are an angry, bitter crowd who have vowed vengeance on Trump and anyone who supports him.

No American president has been so vilified continually around the clock from the day after the election to the end, and likely beyond the end of his time in office. Even his critics cannot deny this fact. After giving a patriotic All American State of the Union address last week, and after the Senate acquitted him of both impeachment charges, President Trump said and did things that enraged all of his critics even further, bless their hearts.

Meantime last week the opposition party suffered self-inflicted failures in Iowa, on the campaign trail, and on the debate stage, to the extent that veteran Democratic guru James Carville whined, “Never in my life have I seen the Democratic Party suffer a case of political amnesia this bad.” Contrasting Democratic victories from the 2018 election with the multitudinous failures in this year’s campaigning, he continued, “But not two years later, Democratic candidates for president started ripping that playbook apart with a bunch of chest-beating: Who can spend the most trillions on health care, or who was most brazenly outspoken on letting criminals vote from jail? In what universe are those policies going to give us the numbers we need to defeat Donald Trump?”

Defeating Donald Trump is the only plank in the Democratic platform this year. The economy is booming especially for lower-wage workers, unemployment is at historic lows, new job numbers are skyrocketing, and Trump is draining the swamp to the tune of rising poll numbers.

Trump’s bitter and angry attackers should consider Job’s warning: “be afraid of the sword for yourselves, for wrath brings the punishment of the sword so that you may know there is judgment.”