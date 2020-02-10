Trouble with Parchment

By WYATT EMMERICH,
  • 103 reads
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:54pm

In the wake of a flurry of prison suicides, murders and deaths, the national press has focused on the horrible state of Mississippi prisons. Governor Tate Reeves visited Parchman and promised to take action. He proposed better maintenance, jamming cell phone signals, screening guards for gang affiliations, more transparency and investigating corruption. We hope he can succeed.

It's hard to imagine dealing with this crisis without raising prison guard salaries. As it stands, many prisons are operating at 50 percent staffing levels. The Alabama state legislature voted 92-0 this summer to spend an extra $40 million raising prison guard pay. This would be a drastic about face for the Republican leadership, which has consistently cut prison spending over the last eight years.

Meanwhile, a Newton man, charged with a misdemeanor, who was not even searched before being locked up, was given a 12-year sentence for having a cell phone in his cell. He didn’t even know this was against the law, having asked the guard how to charge it.

Mindless sentences like this are one reason Mississippi has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world. If Republicans don’t want to spend any money, they will have to figure out a way to not sentence people for 12 years in prison for minor crimes.

Editorials

Trouble with Parchment
In the wake of a flurry of prison suicides, murders and deaths, the national press has focused on... READ MORE
The problem of loneliness
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?

Obituaries

Larry Joaquin Jackson
Larry Joaquin Jackson passed away January 29, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. He was 62.
Paul Richey Brown
Darla Underwood McRee
Edwina Norris
Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy
Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison

Sports

EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
The EHS tennis team took the court in practice this week in preparation for the new season.  The... READ MORE
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs