Davis-Holt named 2021 DYW Winner

Pictured are: Chloe Tucker – First Alternate; Taniya Davis-Holt - winner; Eden Smith – Second Alternate; and Madison Reeves – Third Alternate.

The 2021 Clarke County Distinguished Young Woman is Taniya Davis-Holt. Taniya was named the new DYW Satuday night, February 1 at Quitman High School Auditorium.

Taniya won scholarships to several colleges including Jones College, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Miss, University of West Alabama and William Carey University. Along with winning the DYW title, she also won the Spirit of Distinguished Young Women, the Overall Self Expression Award and the Overall Fitness Award. She will go on to compete in the state pageant in July.

First Alternate was Chloe Tucker. Chloe also won the Be Your Best Self Essay.

Second Alternate winner was Eden Smith. Eden was also the winner of the Overall Scholastic Award.

Madison Reeves was chosen the Third Alternate and won the Overall Talent Award.

Congratulations to this great group of young ladies!