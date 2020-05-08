Victory Over Covid-19! BioMed R&D

By TERRY LYNCH,
  35 reads
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:22pm

Fifty years ago, May 4, 1970, four died in Ohio.  They were among the hundreds of students who gathered at Kent State University to peacefully protest the Vietnam War.  As a memorial 58,000 daffodils were planted to grace the sloping hill beneath four large granite monuments.

Today those 58,000 daffodils may better represent the casualties of Covid-19, a number which surpassed 58,000 and continues to rise in the United States, for the storm is not over.  Indeed some say it has just begun, that the bell curve of fallen dead has not flattened, either in the United States or in many nations around the world.

A field of daffodils would, perhaps, be an appropriate memorial for those who have perished due to Covid-19.  But least we also honor them with an achieve, a museum, that their names, faces, and lives not be soon forgotten, any field of flowers would be just that, blossoms that can never replace the lives lost to this terrible pandemic.

I suggest an even better memorial would be a BioMed research and development center and hospital, a living memorial to the Covid-19 dead.  Anyone who is in sympathy with this great good cause may send donations to:  https://www.paypal.me/terrysfund.  Let us not be made victims of Covid-19; rather, let us be made scientist soldiers, crusaders who march to victory over Covid-19!

TerryLynch@aol.com

Scientist & Soldier's Son

