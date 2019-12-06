Jail Docket 12/05/2019

  • 255 reads
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 2:45pm

Davia M. James, 21, arrested by QPD for auto burglary, felony possession of firearm, hold for Jasper County

Marquis T. Carter, 22, arrested by CCSD for failure to stop for blue light, disregard traffic device, driving wrong side of road, reckless driving, no tag, no drivers license, seatbelt violation, improper lane change, felony fleeing, no insurance

Charlene M. Covington, 57, arrested by CCSD, to serve 48 hours

Cornelius C. Scott, 29, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon

Editorials

Taxing the poor folks
Billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and Mississippi policy makers are poles apart... READ MORE
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till
2019 may set spending record
First Amendment binds all American freedoms

Obituaries

Michael W. Elfring
Michael W. Elfring, 64, of Enterprise, MS, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.   
Anna Belle Schrimpshire
Owen A. Moore
Judy Lynn Moseley
Lloyd A. “Bill” Davis
Virginia Carolyn Barfield

Columnists

Too blessed to be stressed
Often I see a bumper sticker that says “Too Blessed to be Stressed.”  Recently I saw a copy of... READ MORE
Are We There Yet?
True Thanksgiving
In A Moment
Notes from the Mayor Nov. 21, 2019
keep your heart warm