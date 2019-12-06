Jail Docket 12/05/2019

Davia M. James, 21, arrested by QPD for auto burglary, felony possession of firearm, hold for Jasper County

Marquis T. Carter, 22, arrested by CCSD for failure to stop for blue light, disregard traffic device, driving wrong side of road, reckless driving, no tag, no drivers license, seatbelt violation, improper lane change, felony fleeing, no insurance

Charlene M. Covington, 57, arrested by CCSD, to serve 48 hours

Cornelius C. Scott, 29, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon