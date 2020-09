Abel DuPrey Steppee, 21, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on September 3, 2020, in Quitman, MS.

He was born on September 30, 1998, to Tim Steppe and Jodie (Evans) Lucas in Meridian, MS.

DuPrey is survived by his mother, Jodie (Neal) Lucas; father, Tim (Sheryl) Steppee; daughter, Heidie Steppee; brother, Matthew Warren; three sisters, Tilley Lucas, Karley Lucas, and Meagan Norris (Jamie Sr.); maternal grandparents, Joe and Bonnie Evans; paternal grandfather, Terry Steppee; maternal great grandfather, Henry T. "Tommy" Williams; step paternal grandmother, Dorothy Espey; step maternal grandparents, Randy and Chiquita Lucas; several aunts and uncles; and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Steppee; maternal great grandmother, Margie Williams; maternal great grandmother, Helen Louise Walker; step paternal grandfather, Jonathan Espey; and step maternal great grandmother, May Brown.

Visitation was held Sunday, September 6, 2020, after 4:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services were held on Monday, September 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Jason Castle officiating.

Burial took place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Seward, David Seward, Cameron Coleman, Jacob Wynn, Corey Osborne, and Benjamin Evans.

