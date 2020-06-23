Addie Janette Hudson, was born July 21, 1928, in Enterprise, Mississippi, and died on May 26, 2020, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Mabel Jane Hudson; a son, Dr. Thomas F. Hudson, III; three grandchildren: Thomas F. Hudson, IV (Erica), Dr. David Hudson (Toni) and Stephen Hudson; one brother, E. B. Jones, Jr (Sue); three nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her parents, Ethelbert Barksdale Jones and Nannie J. Massingill Jones; her husband, Thomas Floyd Hudson, Jr.; and a beloved aunt, Lucille J. Clark.

Honorary pallbearers were Dale Jones, Norman Shirley, Frank Johnston, Charles Clark, Phillip Jones, Robin Jones, and Dub Barry.

Retired from the insurance business, she was former owner of the Hudson Drug Store in Shubuta.

Her heart was in her family and her church, the Shubuta United Methodist Church of which she had been a member since 1947, being the oldest member in age and membership. As a member of her church she served in various positions and held the office of treasurer for many years. At the age of 76, she chaired the committee of four women who oversaw the restoration of the 1891 church.

She was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution, claiming membership through her great, great, great grandfather, Col. William Pettus of Virginia: and ancestors Joshua Jones (supplies to the Revolutionary Forces), Robert T. Shotwell (supplies), Richard Wait II (supplies), and William Estes (service). She had twelve ancestors who served in the Civil War and was a Real Granddaughter of the Confederacy through her grandfather, Alexander Covington Jones.

Mrs. Hudson was a historian, writer and author. Her published book, Those Who Made Me, details the history of the Choctaw Indians, Enterprise, Mississippi, and Shubuta, Mississippi. It also records her genealogy.

At her request a private family graveside service will be held in the Shubuta Cemetery with Rev. Ron Stanley officiating.

It was Mrs. Hudson’s wish that memorials be made by secret acts of kindness to those in need.