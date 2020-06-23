Aline Shirley McCoy, 59, of Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away on June 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on February 12, 1961, to Robert and Peggy (Robinson) Sanderson in Port Gibson, MS.

Aline is survived by her sons, Andy (Carrie) Sanderson and Bruce (Sokheng) Sanderson; daughter, Angie (Victor) Maldonado; brother, William Sanderson; sisters, Eva Duran, Jeanette McGraw and Connie Plause; grandchildren, Andrea Richardson, Isabell Richardson, Sebastin Sanderson, Arihanna Arreola, Noah Sanderson, Luke Sanderson, Bruce Sanderson, Rebecca Sanderson, Destiny Sanderson, Aubree Sanderson and Collin Sanderson and cousin, Betty Caudill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Peggy Sanderson; sisters, Gladys Miles, Jessie Alford and Elizabeth Thrailkill; and brother, James Sanderson.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, MS.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 16, 2:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ralph Alford and Rev. Greg Mangum, officiating. Interment followed at Gladys Miles Memorial Cemetery.

