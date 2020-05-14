Alton Graham "Bud" Fuller, 84, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Anderson's Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 14, 1935, to Clyde and Vera (Graham) Fuller in Clarke County, MS.

Alton is survived by his son, Jeffery G. (Susan) Fuller; daughter, Robin F. (Don) Moore; two brothers, Joe (Doris) Fuller and Jimmy (Susie) Fuller; sister, Dianne (Larry) Singley; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Fuller, Nicholas (Kristen) Moore, Raylee (Daniel) Alwell, and Ben Moore; and four great-grandchildren, Graham Alwell, Charlee Brooke Alwell, Vera Belle Moore, and Colston Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Vera Fuller; first wife, Charlene Fuller; second wife, Virginia Fuller; son, David Fuller; and brother, Ronnie Fuller.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. David Manasco and Washington McKenzie officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Elim Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or your favorite charity.