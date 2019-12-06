Anna Belle Schrimpshire, 70, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on November 25, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 8, 1949, to Louie Lee and Florence (Lott) Schrimpshire, Sr. in Clarke County, MS.

Anna is survived by brothers, Louie Lee (Loretta) Schrimpshire, Jr. and Donald (Donna) Schrimpshire; sisters, Eva Nell (Jack) Davis and Judie (Robbie) Allen; sister-in-law, Judy Schrimpshire; numerous nieces & nephews; and special caregiver, Gina Tindle Ivy.

She was preceded in death by parents, Louie L. Schrimpshire, Sr. and Florence Schrimpshire; brother, Ray Schrimpshire; sisters, Edna Mayo, Mavis Halligan and Annie Bell Schrimpshire.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dennis Kennedy and Kevin McDonald officiating.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.