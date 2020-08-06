Barbara Walker Duke, 74, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born on September 10, 1945, to Horace and Lorene (Lovett) Walker in Stratford, TX. She attended Faith Assembly of God in Quitman, MS.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Harris and Lori Morrison; sister, Betty Coffman; grandchildren, Savana Campbell, Ivy Smith, Gabriel Misora and Ariston Morrison; and great-grandchildren, Lyndon Misora and Adley Misora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Lorene Walker; and her brothers, H. A. Walker and Kennith Walker, Sr.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Troy Dew officiating. Burial took place in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

