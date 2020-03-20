Betty June Downs, 84, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS.

She was born on March 1, 1936, to Jim and Mildred (Padgett) Downs in Stonewall, MS.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Alice Joleen Amaya and Pauline Pugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim W. Downs, Sr. and Mildred Downs; brothers, J. W. Downs, Jr., Billy Ray Downs, Kenneth Downs and John Vernon Downs; and sisters, Blanche Holloman, Juanita Cox, Annie Porter and Amelia Downs.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Hebron Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating.

