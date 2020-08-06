Billy Ray Evans, 85, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 9, 1934, to Ed and Lallie (Jones) Evans in Clarke County, MS.

Billy Ray was a longtime law enforcement officer and sheriff of Clarke County, Mississippi. He was a member of the Terral Masonic Lodge and Hamassa Shriners. He was a member of the Mississippi Sheriff's Association. He was also a longtime member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Billy Ray is survived by his wife, Deby Evans; son, Tim (Donna) Evans; daughter, Regina (Tim) Davis; three grandchildren, Joshua Ray Evans, Samantha Kaye Holloman, and Timothy Evans Davis; great-granddaughter, Kayelynn Mitchell; his beloved pet, Jarvis Parker Evans; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lallie Evans; granddaughter, Jina Ree Davis; a great-grandson, Reed Mitchell, Jr.; brothers, Hubert Evans and Walter Evans; and sister, Ruth Evans Massingale.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ervin Mooney and Rev. Dennis Kennedy officiating. Burial will take place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Mickey Long, Mike Evans, Ryan Evans, Stan McDonald, Todd Kemp, and Benny West. Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Wright, D. L. Beckman, John Bernard, Stanley Herrington, Billy Mosley, Harlon Long, Tina Estes, Jasper Carney, Jesse Smith, Red Garrett, Robert Donald, Larry Redmond, and J.G. Kufel.

Memorials are suggested to the Pine Grove Baptist Church, Creature Comforts of Clarke County, or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.