Calvin Adams Sanders, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center. He was born on February 18, 1929, to Charlie and John (Adams) Sanders in Clarke County, MS.

Calvin is survived by his son, Mel (Peggy) Sanders; daughter, Gay (J.C.) Hardeman; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie M. and John Althea Sanders; wife, Margie Sanders; grandson, Mark Harwell and sister, Marie Evans.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Roger Kennedy officiating.

Pallbearers were Gage Parker, Reed Parker, Justin Hardeman, Adam Sanders, Dusty Pritchett and Jonathan Cranford.

