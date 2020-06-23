Charles Larry Boney

  • 137 reads
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:29pm

Charles Larry Boney, 74, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on June 15, 2020 at H.C. Watkins Hospital. 

He was born on November 2, 1945, to Dan and Eva (Carmichael) Boney in Quitman, MS.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Boney; son, Doug Boney; daughter, Kim (John) Harris; two brothers, Ray Boney and Steve (Linda) Boney; grandson, Daniel Harris; granddaughter, Cammie Harris.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Stevens Boney; and mother, Eva Boney.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the Harmony Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Irby, Rev. Jason Castle, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Harmony Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Larry Griffin, Travis Boney, Edward Green, Scott Dedwylder, Lamar Smith, and Carol Rhodes. Honorary Pallbearers are Cliff West and Lawrence Thompson.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Obituaries

Addie Janette Hudson
Addie Janette Hudson, was born July 21, 1928, in Enterprise, Mississippi, and died on May 26, 2020... READ MORE
Carolyn Dean “Deanie” Carmichael
Charles Larry Boney
Kevin Daniel Rasberry
Micheal "Mike" Moss
Aline Shirley McCoy

Columnists

House Summary Week of May 25, 2020
This week, the Legislature shifted focus back to regular business after working to pass the... READ MORE
Like a Child
Living on Through the Pandemic
Medicine for the Soul
VA News 05/14/20
The Carpenter from Galilee