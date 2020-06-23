Charles Larry Boney, 74, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on June 15, 2020 at H.C. Watkins Hospital.

He was born on November 2, 1945, to Dan and Eva (Carmichael) Boney in Quitman, MS.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Boney; son, Doug Boney; daughter, Kim (John) Harris; two brothers, Ray Boney and Steve (Linda) Boney; grandson, Daniel Harris; granddaughter, Cammie Harris.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Stevens Boney; and mother, Eva Boney.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the Harmony Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Irby, Rev. Jason Castle, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Harmony Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Larry Griffin, Travis Boney, Edward Green, Scott Dedwylder, Lamar Smith, and Carol Rhodes. Honorary Pallbearers are Cliff West and Lawrence Thompson.

