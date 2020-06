Charles N. Jenkins, age 80, of Douglasville, GA., passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born in Quitman, MS, on April 20, 1940, son of the late Delmar Jenkins and Lois McCollum Jenkins Lee of Quitman, MS.

Services were held June 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville, Georgia.