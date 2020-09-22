Claiborne Allen Traweek, 99, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on September 12, 2020, at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, GA.

He was born on August 20, 1921, to Allen and Nona (Sellers) Traweek in Clarke County, MS.

Mr. Traweek was a long-time business owner of Traweek's Bookstore. He was a member and past deacon of First Baptist Church, Quitman, MS. He was a veteran of WWII where he served as a naval pilot.

Claiborne is survived by his nieces & nephews, Pattie (Kevin) Tieman, Ray (Robin) Webb, Mike Webb, Gennie (Owen) Bailey, Geanne (Don) Hancock, and Kathy (Terry) Waller; and several cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Nona Traweek; wife, Willie Gene Traweek; son, Douglas Traweek, and sister, Myrtle Henderson.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Dr. Gene Neal officiating.

Burial will take place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.