Curtis Henry Graham died peacefully of natural causes and was ushered into God’s presence on the morning of February 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Wallace Graham, who was the love of his life.

Curtis is survived by three children, Don Graham (Juliet), Louisville, KY, Steve Graham (Kathy), Louisville, KY, and Sharon Schreiber (Mark), Rio Rancho, NM; three grandchildren, Curtis Matthew Graham (Rachel), Courtney Elizabeth Jenkens (Christian), Mary Charles Graham, and five great-grandchildren.

Curtis had a heart for God, his family, and his country. A lifelong follower of Christ, he supported his church as a deacon and active leader. He lived out unconditional love and steadfast commitment for his wife and children. Curtis served in the Mississippi Air National Guard with a period of active duty in the US Air Force during the Korean War. His family deeply loved him and will miss him greatly.

His family would like to express appreciation to the staff at The Forum and Baptist East Palliative Care for the compassionate care provided to Curtis during his last days.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th, at Tutor Funeral Home, 3035 Simpson Highway 13, Mendenhall, MS. at 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to Campbells Creek Baptist Church located at 437 E Pine Ave, Mendenhall, MS 39114.

Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.