Darla Underwood McRee, 53, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital. She was born on May 26, 1966, to William and Sara (Pulley) Underwood in Lauderdale County, MS.

Darla is survived by her husband, Brett McRee; son, Brian (Kylie) Underwood; daughters, Sara (Michael) Alexander, Amy Norris and Raeleigh McRee; brothers, Tom Underwood, Richard Underwood and David Underwood; grandchildren, Mabree Lee, Willow Alexander and Elim Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Savannah Norris; and her parents, William Robert and Sara Underwood.

Visitation was held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating. Burial took place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Justin Dearman, Michael Alexander, Tom Underwood, Richard Underwood, Don Kuder and Clea Berry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.