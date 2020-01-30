Darla Underwood McRee

  • 22 reads
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:32pm

Darla Underwood McRee, 53, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.  She was born on May 26, 1966, to William and Sara (Pulley) Underwood in Lauderdale County, MS.

Darla is survived by her husband, Brett McRee; son, Brian (Kylie) Underwood; daughters, Sara (Michael) Alexander, Amy Norris and Raeleigh McRee; brothers, Tom Underwood, Richard Underwood and David Underwood; grandchildren, Mabree Lee, Willow Alexander and Elim Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Savannah Norris; and her parents, William Robert and Sara Underwood.

Visitation was held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating. Burial took place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Justin Dearman, Michael Alexander, Tom Underwood, Richard Underwood, Don Kuder and Clea Berry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Editorials

The problem of loneliness
Here’s a grim report from The Washington Post website to start the new year: “According to the... READ MORE
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till

Obituaries

Darla Underwood McRee
Darla Underwood McRee, 53, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Anderson... READ MORE
Edwina Norris
Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy
Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison
Dennis Mack Faircloth
Larry Michael Smith

Sports

Bulldogs honored
Congratulations to the following Bulldogs for their outstanding performance in the 2019 football... READ MORE
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs
Enterprise beats Lake in playoff action

Columnists

Happy 186th Birthday Clarke County!
It was on December 23, 1833, that Clarke County was established and named after Mississippi’s... READ MORE
Too blessed to be stressed
Are We There Yet?
True Thanksgiving
In A Moment
Notes from the Mayor Nov. 21, 2019