Deborah Faye Lawson Satcher

  • 36 reads
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:55pm

Deborah Faye Lawson Satcher, 64, of Enterprise, MS, passed away on February 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, AL. She was born on November 3, 1955, to Freeman and Jewel (Hamrick) Lawson in Quitman, MS.

Deborah is survived by her daughters, Tammy Dearman and Amanda Satcher; mother, Jewel Hamrick Lawson; sisters, Patricia Lindsey and Brandy Lawson Stallings; seven grandchildren and a niece, Chasity Lindsey Hamburg.

She was preceded in death by her father, Freeman Lavelle Lawson; brother, Keith Lawson and nephew, Christopher Lindsey.

Visitation was held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:00- 3:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, MS.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Shoemaker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Care Lodge of Meridian or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Editorials

Personal wrath brings its own punishment
The book of Job, probably the oldest book in the Bible, is the story about a man God described as... READ MORE
Trouble with Parchment
The problem of loneliness
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts

Obituaries

Delilia Lee Sides
Delilia Lee Sides, 61, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on February 7, 2020, at Tanner Medical... READ MORE
Doris Virginia Tucker Schrimpshire
Deborah Faye Lawson Satcher
Mary Anita Bonner-Ligon
Margaret Griffith
Larry Joaquin Jackson

Sports

EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
The EHS tennis team took the court in practice this week in preparation for the new season.  The... READ MORE
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs

Columnists

What Do We See?
I recently read an interesting story about a dream a pastor had that his church building was... READ MORE
Gen. Grisham’s Destruction
Notes from the Mayor Feb. 6, 2020
Mama Bears and Stallions
Learn Through Experience
A Letter Home