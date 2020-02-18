Deborah Faye Lawson Satcher, 64, of Enterprise, MS, passed away on February 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, AL. She was born on November 3, 1955, to Freeman and Jewel (Hamrick) Lawson in Quitman, MS.

Deborah is survived by her daughters, Tammy Dearman and Amanda Satcher; mother, Jewel Hamrick Lawson; sisters, Patricia Lindsey and Brandy Lawson Stallings; seven grandchildren and a niece, Chasity Lindsey Hamburg.

She was preceded in death by her father, Freeman Lavelle Lawson; brother, Keith Lawson and nephew, Christopher Lindsey.

Visitation was held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:00- 3:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, MS.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Shoemaker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Care Lodge of Meridian or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.