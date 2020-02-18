Delilia Lee Sides

Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:56pm

Delilia Lee Sides, 61, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on February 7, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia. She was born on September 20, 1958, to Eugene and Joan (Crocker) Lee in Clarke County, MS.

Mrs. Sides was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.  She was a member of Lifegate Church in Villa Rica and enjoyed spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren.

Delilia is survived by her husband of 27 years, Hubert Sides; children, Jennifer Ruiz, Jakki (Blake) Huttoe and Jaymie (Tyler) Nolan; seven grandchildren and father, Eugene Lee.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Crocker Lee; daughter, Darce Joanna Cushing; son, Joshua Sides; and brother, Davey Lee.

Visitation was held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Rolling Creek Baptist Church, Quitman, MS.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 11, 2:00 p.m. at the Rolling Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Cooper officiating. Burial took place in the Rolling Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eric Lee, Tim Lee, Lidia Ruiz, Jessica Ruiz, Blake Huttoe and Jamie Nolan.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

