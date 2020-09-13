Delores Diane Chandler, 48, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Rush Hospital.

She was born on October 24, 1971, to Harold and Brenda (Gilchrist) Chandler in Fort Gordon, GA.

Delores is survived by her mother, Brenda Chandler; son, Stephen Dakota King; brother, Matthew Chandler; three sisters, Toye Knight, Cindy Turner, and Melissa Ricord; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Chandler; and brother, Christopher Chandler.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.