Dennis Lamar Phillips

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:42pm

Dennis Lamar Phillips, 65, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on April 11, 2020, at H. C. Watkins Memorial Hospital. 

He was born on November 4, 1954, to Billy and Octavia (Dew) Phillips in Meridian, MS.

He was a Mason and a member of the Wilson Masonic Lodge. 

Dennis is survived by his mother, Octavia Phillips; wife, Marsha Phillips; son, Denny (Maygen) Phillips; daughter, Casey (Chris) Tibbetts; brother, Steven "Squeak" (Sandy) Phillips; and three grandchildren, Ryder Tibbetts, Mabry Tibbetts and Xander Phillips.  

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Phillips. 

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Stonewall Cemetery with Rev. Nick Ulmer officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers were Butch King, Randy King, Terry Tibbetts, Ron Johnson, and Pete Austin.  

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

