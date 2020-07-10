Donna Marie Creighton, 63, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Anderson's Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 12, 1956, to Curtis L. Lolley and Emma (McIlwain) Lolley in Lynwood, CA.

Donna is survived by her husband, J.J. Creighton; two sons, Matthew (Cristy) Creighton and Mack (Shelley) Creighton; two daughters, Candace (Shawn) Hill and Casey (Josh) Smith; mother, Emma Jean Beech; two brothers, Phillip Lolley and Tommy Lolley; eight grandchildren, Silas Creighton, Sawyer Creighton, Drew Hill, Emma Hill, Carsyn Smith, Archer Smith, Bowen Creighton, Laini Dillard,and Laurel Presley; great-grandson, Walker Presley; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis L. Lolley, and a brother, Basil Lolley.

Visitation was held Monday, June 22, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 10:00 a.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Keith Bogan officiating.

Burial took place in the Concord Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Phillip Lolley, Tommy Lolley, Taylor Creighton, Devin Lolley, Brad Lolley and Derrick Lolley. Honorary Pallbearers were Shawn Hill, Josh Smith, Drew Hill and Blake Fitzsimmons.

Memorials are suggested to the Clarke County Standing Together Against Cancer or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.