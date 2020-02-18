Doris Virginia Tucker Schrimpshire, 74, of Quitman, MS, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center. She was born on April 19, 1945, to John and Ruth (Hayes) Tucker in Clarke County, MS.

Doris is survived by her son, Curtis (Kristen) Schrimpshire; daughters, Sheila (Bill) Adams and Tammy (Thomas) Bishop; brother, Donnie Tucker; sister, Betty Crump; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvey Schrimpshire; daughter, Beverly Griffin; parents, John Curtis Tucker, Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Tucker; brother, John Curtis Tucker, Jr.; and sisters, Vivian Godwin and Autry Dickerson.

Visitation was held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, MS. Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 25, 11:30 a.m. at the Schrimpshire Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jamie Griffin, Les Griffin, Greg Adams, Justin Bishop, Mason Schrimpshire and Danny Crump.

