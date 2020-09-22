Graveside services for Dorothy (Dottie) Pratt Duke was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Harmony Cemetery with Rev. Terry Irby officiating.

Mrs. Duke died on September 6, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1928, to James and Olivia (Scott) Pratt. She was a native of Inverness, MS, and lived her married life near Quitman.

Mrs. Duke was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her son, David Scott Duke; grandson, Jeffery Scott Beene and son-in-law, Ron Beene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Arthur G. Duke; her daughter, Debbie Duke Beene; and her sister, Faye Pratt.

