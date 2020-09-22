Services for Dylan Edward Robinson were held Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Enterprise Baptist Church with Bro. Norman Robinson and Bro. Richard Cothern officiating. Burial followed at Harmony Cemetery.

Dylan, 24, of Quitman, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Dylan was born on February 7, 1996. He had a love for his family that no one could begin to understand. He graduated from Enterprise High School and then begin to enjoy fellowship with his friends at New Beginnings Adult Day Care, which he enjoyed so much. He also loved his church home at Northrup Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a member for 17 years.

He is survived by his parents, Dewayne and Brandi Robinson; brother, Todd (Skyler) Robinson; niece, Serenity Robinson; nephew, Cason Robinson; and great grandmother, Dot Moore.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Patricia Robinson and Charles and Dottie Barrett.

Pallbearers included William Chancelor, Rickey Ivey, David Moulds, Case Miles, Charles Allbrooks, Zach Miles, Gabe Miles, and Colby Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers included Cogan McGrudder, Grant Goodman, Justin Pittman, and Blaine Parker.

A visitation was held two hours prior to service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to New Beginnings Adult Day Care, 235 69th Avenue Meridian, MS 39307, 601-483-4061.