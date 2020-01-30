Edwina Norris

  • 16 reads
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:30pm

Edwina Norris, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away January 14, 2020, at Tidwell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born September 14, 1928, in Harpersville, MS.

She was the director of Nurses at Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman for over 35 years. After retirement, she moved to Starkville, MS, to be close to her son, Bill and his family. The last few years, she’s lived with her daughter, Sandy, and her husband in Port Charlotte. She loved her husband, her children, her grandchildren and most of all our Lord Jesus. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Quitman for 40 years.

Edwina is survived by her daughter, Sandy Helsel from Florida; her daughter-in-law Kristie Norris; her grandchildren, Sarah Norris and Will Norris, all from Starkville; and her sister, Lois Chambers of Macon, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delevan Norris; and her son, Bill Norris; also five sisters and one brother.

Memorial services will be held in Quitman at a later date.

Editorials

The problem of loneliness
Here’s a grim report from The Washington Post website to start the new year: “According to the... READ MORE
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till

Obituaries

Darla Underwood McRee
Darla Underwood McRee, 53, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Anderson... READ MORE
Edwina Norris
Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy
Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison
Dennis Mack Faircloth
Larry Michael Smith

Sports

Bulldogs honored
Congratulations to the following Bulldogs for their outstanding performance in the 2019 football... READ MORE
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs
Enterprise beats Lake in playoff action

Columnists

Happy 186th Birthday Clarke County!
It was on December 23, 1833, that Clarke County was established and named after Mississippi’s... READ MORE
Too blessed to be stressed
Are We There Yet?
True Thanksgiving
In A Moment
Notes from the Mayor Nov. 21, 2019