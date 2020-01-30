Edwina Norris, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away January 14, 2020, at Tidwell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born September 14, 1928, in Harpersville, MS.

She was the director of Nurses at Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman for over 35 years. After retirement, she moved to Starkville, MS, to be close to her son, Bill and his family. The last few years, she’s lived with her daughter, Sandy, and her husband in Port Charlotte. She loved her husband, her children, her grandchildren and most of all our Lord Jesus. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Quitman for 40 years.

Edwina is survived by her daughter, Sandy Helsel from Florida; her daughter-in-law Kristie Norris; her grandchildren, Sarah Norris and Will Norris, all from Starkville; and her sister, Lois Chambers of Macon, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delevan Norris; and her son, Bill Norris; also five sisters and one brother.

Memorial services will be held in Quitman at a later date.