Eloise Fleming Brashier, 90, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on September 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on August 4, 1930, to Sterling and Stella (Roberts) Harris in Clarke County, MS.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Quitman, MS.

Eloise is survived by three sons, Larry (Dianne) Fleming, Benny (Barbara) Fleming, and Tony (Lauri) Fleming; brother, Thomas Harris; sister, Pat Caudle; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers were Benjie Fleming, Grant Fleming, Adam Fleming, Chase Fleming, Justin Creighton, and Cole Howard. Honorary Pallbearers were Benton Fleming, and Caden Ivy.

She was preceded in death by father, Sterling Harris; mother, Stella Harris Melton; son, Paul Randall "Randy" Fleming; first husband, Robert W. "Bo" Fleming; second husband, Charles Brashier; two Brothers, Bob Harris and Bill Harris; sister, Shirley Broadhead; and one great grandchild.

Visitation was held Sunday, September 6, 2020, 12:00 pm - 2:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at the Andrew's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating.

Burial took place in the Andrew's Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Quitman, MS, or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.