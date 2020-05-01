Faye Waltman LaBoone, 76, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away on April 30, 2020 at Anderson's Hospital.

She was born on July 9, 1943 to Finnis and Eva Grace (Long) Waltman in Clarke County, MS.

"Mrs. Faye" nurtured and loved 100's of children in her almost 40 year career as owner and director of Small World Child Care Center. She was active in her community, Quitman First United Methodist Church, and the Mississippi United Methodist Conference. Faye loved her family, her community, her church and especially the loving and caring members of her Discipleship Sunday School Class.

Faye is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Clifton LaBoone, Sr.; son, Randall Waltman (Kim) LaBoone; 4 granddaughters, Laura, Elaina, and Kristina LaBoone and Allison (Carl) Beel, sister, Hazel Waltman (Warren) Jones; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finnis and Eva Grace Waltman; son, Thomas Clifton LaBoone, Jr. and brothers, Gerald and Gene Waltman.

A private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Pam Randall officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Quitman First United Methodist Church, 203 East Franklin Street, Quitman, MS 39355 or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.