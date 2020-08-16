Flossie Jean Dearman, 92, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on July 30, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on January 5, 1928, to Frank and Rosie (Hamburg) Reese in Clarke County, MS.

Flossie is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Dearman Tindle and Marcia Sisson (Otho); brother, Roger Reese; grandchildren, Max Sisson (Chasity) and Jason Sisson (Melynn); great-grandchildren, Jillian Sisson, Reese Sisson, Brady Sisson, Artemus Sisson, Jasmyn Sisson and Otto Sisson; and special niece, Shirley Cooper White (Steven).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rosie Reese; husband, Artemus Dearman; sisters, Myrtis Griffin, Elsie Simpson, Artie Mae Dearman, Lillie Mae Humphrey, Johnnie Johnson, and Voncile Dearman; and brothers, Lavon Reese, Horace Reese, Cleo Hamburg, and Aubie Hamburg.

Visitation was held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at the Corinth Assembly of God with Rev. Doug Manning officiating. Burial took place in the Cooper's Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Corinth Assembly of God Church, Cooper’s Chapel Methodist Church, or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.