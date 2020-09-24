Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria J. "Midget" Jones were held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery in Enterprise. James F. Webb Funeral Home was honored to assist the family during this time.

Mrs. Jones, 75, of Enterprise, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center. She was a retired nurse, having worked for 47 years at Anderson Hospital and the Allergy Clinic. She was a faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church. She devoted time and effort into helping the church and countless others. She will be most remembered for being a loving wife, mother, and sister.

She is survived by her sister, Beth Stewart; brothers, Tommy Johnson and Ricky Johnson (Sarah Elisabeth); sister in law, Linda Sisson Richardson; brothers in law, James "Sonny" Jones, Millard Earl Jones (Margaret), and Ronald Jones (Shirley); and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Jones; son, Larry Jones; brother, Buddy Johnson; and her parents, Henry and Oree Cullum Johnson.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Concord United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice.

