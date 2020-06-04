Glynnie Carol Abston

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:06pm

Glynnie Carol Abston, 66, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.   

She was born on September 19, 1953, to Howard and Ella (Brock) Hinson in Quitman, MS.

Glynnie is survived by her husband, J. W. Abston and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard James and Ella Marie Hinson.

A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Hebron Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Albrooks officiating.

Burial took place in the Hebron Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

