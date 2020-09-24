Guilliam Rex Graham, 85, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.

He was born on April 11, 1935, to Elmer and Zula (Dunnam) Graham in Clarke County, MS.

Guilliam is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Mark) McKee; two grandchildren, Ashlie (Scott) Sanchez and Scott (Nacole) McInnis; and two great grandchildren, Collin Sanchez and Finleigh McInnis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Zula Graham; wife, Marilyn Graham; brother, Russell Graham; and sister, Grace Bonner.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Pam Randall and Rev. Jason Castle officiating. Burial will take place in the Hopewell Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.