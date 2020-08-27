Harold Lloyd Chandler, 71, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Rush Hospital.

He was born on June 21, 1949, to Grady and Edna (Cooper) Chandler in Meridian, MS.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member and Sr. Vice Commander of Add Riley VFW Post.

Harold is survived by his wife, Brenda "JJ" Chandler; son, Matthew Chandler; daughters, Delores Chandler, Toye Knight, Melissa Ricord, and Cynthia Turner; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Chandler; mother, Edna Chandler; son, Christopher Lloyd Chandler; sister, Dora Fitzgerald; three brothers, Robert Chandler, Artist Chandler, Wilmer Chandler; several aunts and uncles.

Visitation was held Thursday, August 20, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Graveside services were held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS, with Rev. Ervin Mooney officiating.

Burial took place in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers were Matthew Chandler, Greg Chandler, Johnny Bishop, J.G. Kufel, Darrel Whited, and Ryan Boles.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.