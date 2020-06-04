James Carlton Johnson

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:08pm

James Carlton Johnson, 78, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on May 26, 2020, at his residence. 

He was born on May 5, 1942, in Clarke County, MS.

James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila Dandridge Johnson; son, James Carlton "Jimbo" Johnson, Jr.(Jerri); daughter, Paula Johnson Jones (Danny Joe); sisters, Helen Jo Smith and Diane Lewis; grandchildren, Lauren (Ted) Thompson, Chelsea (Kaleb) Cockrell, Amberly (Daryel) Taylor and Anna Grace Johnson, and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C. T. and Vermell Campbell.

A private graveside service was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Stonewall Cemetery, with Rev. C.A. Farmer and Rev. Ed Shoemaker officiating.

Burial will take place in the Stonewall Cemetery.

James Carlton Johnson, 78, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on May 26, 2020, at his residence.
