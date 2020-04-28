James Edward "Sonny" Lewis Jr.

Tue, 04/28/2020

James Edward "Sonny" Lewis Jr., 84, of Quitman, MS, passed away on April 24, 2020, at his home in Quitman.   

He was born on August 2, 1935, to James and Floella (Kennedy) Lewis in Quitman, MS. 

Sonny is survived by his wife, Jackie Bunyard Lewis; daughter, Vikki (Stacy) Rogers; granddaughter, Chelsea Rogers; brother, Roy Lee Lewis, and sisters, Louise "Sissy" Wise, Mary Katherine Boone, and Alice Ruth Sox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Lewis, Sr. and Floella Kennedy Lewis; brother, Charles Lewis and sisters, Doris Sisson and Eloise Miller. 

A private graveside services was held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with his son-in-law, Stacy Rogers and Bro. Doug Goodman officiating. 

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Union Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

