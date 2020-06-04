Graveside services for Mr. Jamison Casey Dunigan, age 44, of Shubuta, MS, were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Center Ridge Cemetery in Shubuta, MS, with Reverend Michael Beasley officiating.

Mr. Dunigan was born July 28, 1975, in Atmore, AL. He crossed over into eternity on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Shubuta, MS. He was a member of Montgomery Hill Baptist Church in Tensaw, AL. He enjoyed life in general but especially hunting and fishing.

Mourning his loss are his wife, Alece Hadley of Atmore, AL; sons, Jonathon Trace Dunigan of Atmore, AL, and Brandon Stone of Atmore, AL; daughter, Ashley Wilson of Jacksonville, AL; mother, Ann Miller Robinson (Stanley W. Robinson, III) of Shubuta, MS; siblings, Cory Dunigan (Amber) of Fulton, MS, Jeremy Dunigan (Angela) of Waynesboro, MS, Nick Robinson (Jessica) of Gainsville, FL, Shane Dunigan (Tina) of Clayton, LA, Brady Dunigan (Colleen) of Shubuta, MS, Desiree Wright (Danny) of California; sister-in-law, Lacy Dunigan of Louisiana; a large extended family and a host of friends, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was welcomed into the presence of the Lord by his father, Charles B. Dunigan, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Charles Dunigan, Sr. and Delma Watts Thorpe; maternal grandparents, J. R. “Buddy” Miller and Marie Davis Miller; and twin siblings, Heath Dunigan, Sr. and Heather Dunigan.

Serving as pallbearers were Patrick Lindsey, Rodney Boone, J. R. Dew, Robert English, Jevon Diamond, Jeremy Diamond, and Josiah Dunigan.

Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.