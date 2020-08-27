Jerry Laverne Ivey, 69, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.

He was born on August 18, 1951, to Dawson and Lola (Dearman) Ivey in Coosa County, AL.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ivey; sons, Jay (Kristy) Ivey and Robbie Boman; daughters, Lajeana (John) Skidmore, Sondra (Jeremy) Little, and Lori (Daniel) Gunter; brothers, Nicky Ivey and J.D. Ivey; sister, Earline Couch; grandchildren, Chrissy Harper, Macie (Alex) Dickerson, Madison (Tony) D'Angelo, Dawson Ivey, Nicklos Ivey, Landon Ivey, Madilyn Thomas, Wyatt Thomas, Cole Thomas, Jayden Gunter, Clay Boman, Kyle Boman, Katie Reid, Emmy Boman, Gracie Boman, Robert Clark, Chris Clark, Samuel Little, Stacie Little, and Gracie Rowe; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, Dawson and Lola Ivey; son, Christopher Harper; and grandson, Mitchell "Bubba" Pierre.

Visitation was held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Rolling Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Cooper officiating. Burial took place in the Rolling Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Roy Benaman, Curtis Lewis, Dawson Ivey, Nicklos Ivey, Jeffery Dearman and Jason Hicks; and honorary pallbearer was Robert Ivy.

