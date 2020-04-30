Jewell Gilmore Ready

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 4:54pm

Jewell Gilmore Ready, 91 years old, was the third child born to William Knox and Pearl Pope Gilmore of Stonewall, Mississippi.  She died suddenly at Vista Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois, on April 28, 2020. 

She graduated from Enterprise High School and moved to Springfield, Missouri, where she was employed by the General Council Assemblies of God.  After her retirement in 1990, she and her husband, Robert Edward Ready, returned to Stonewall.  He died in 2005. 

Also, preceding her in death were her parents and her sisters, Edna, Virginia and Mary; and her brother, William Jr. 

Her survivors are her daughter, Diana, and son-in-law, Mark Pfister; her grand-daughter, Jewell Pfister; her step-son, Robert J. Ready; and her sisters, Miriam, Naomi and Faith. 

A private graveside service will be held at the Stonewall cemetery.

