John Edward Porter Sr., 73, of Pachuta, Mississippi, passed away on April 17, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.

He was born on January 28, 1947, to Grady and Lela (Caraway) Porter in Meridian, MS.

John is survived by his wife, Carroll Porter; sons, John Edward Porter, Jr., and Michael Hayes; daughters, Joanie Starnes, Susan Watkins, Sherry Hayes, and Kelly McQueen; 14 grandchildren; and and great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Lela Ruth Porter; brothers, Grady Wayne Porter, and Mickey Porter.

Private family services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Mark Hudson officiating.

Burial took place in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

