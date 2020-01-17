Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison

  • 8 reads
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:51pm

Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison passed away peacefully in Mobile, AL, on January 7, 2020.  She was born in Montgomery, AL, on July 5, 1922, the second of three daughters born to Alice Bonney and John Winston Mason.

Jo grew up in Enterprise, MS, where she loved horseback riding, tennis, and swimming. She maintained a love for her family homeplace all of her life.  Jo graduated from the Mississippi State College for Women with a degree in Secretarial Science. During World War II, she went to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee where she met William (Bill) Burr Harrison, III. They were married in 1948. Over the years, they lived in Atlanta, GA, Blacksburg, VA, Birmingham, AL, and settled in Mobile in 1992.

Jo was blessed to have many good friends and neighbors in Mobile. In particular, she loved her weekly bridge and hearts games. She was also a life member of the Spring Hill Garden Club.  She maintained a good sense of humor and spirit until the end. She was a loyal and devout Presbyterian and her church family was always important to her.  

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her two sisters, Caroline Kelly and Alice Elston. Jo is survived by daughter, Bonney Irwin; and son, William Harrison (Denise); grandchildren, Dana Peterson (Jeff), Todd Irwin (Annavi), Russell Harrison (Neneth); and great-grandchildren, Mason and Orson Harrison, and Alexander Peterson; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church on January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church (10 Westminster Way, Mobile, AL 36608) or to the charity of your choice.  We thank all the dear friends and family that supported Jo and the Harrison family during Jo’s final days.

Editorials

The problem of loneliness
Here’s a grim report from The Washington Post website to start the new year: “According to the... READ MORE
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till

Obituaries

Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison
Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison passed away peacefully in Mobile, AL, on January 7, 2020.  She was... READ MORE
Dennis Mack Faircloth
Larry Michael Smith
Minnie Lee Herrington Hicks
James “Jim” Otho Stockman
Charles E. Odom

Sports

Bulldogs honored
Congratulations to the following Bulldogs for their outstanding performance in the 2019 football... READ MORE
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs
Enterprise beats Lake in playoff action

Columnists

Happy 186th Birthday Clarke County!
It was on December 23, 1833, that Clarke County was established and named after Mississippi’s... READ MORE
Too blessed to be stressed
Are We There Yet?
True Thanksgiving
In A Moment
Notes from the Mayor Nov. 21, 2019