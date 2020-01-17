Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison passed away peacefully in Mobile, AL, on January 7, 2020. She was born in Montgomery, AL, on July 5, 1922, the second of three daughters born to Alice Bonney and John Winston Mason.

Jo grew up in Enterprise, MS, where she loved horseback riding, tennis, and swimming. She maintained a love for her family homeplace all of her life. Jo graduated from the Mississippi State College for Women with a degree in Secretarial Science. During World War II, she went to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee where she met William (Bill) Burr Harrison, III. They were married in 1948. Over the years, they lived in Atlanta, GA, Blacksburg, VA, Birmingham, AL, and settled in Mobile in 1992.

Jo was blessed to have many good friends and neighbors in Mobile. In particular, she loved her weekly bridge and hearts games. She was also a life member of the Spring Hill Garden Club. She maintained a good sense of humor and spirit until the end. She was a loyal and devout Presbyterian and her church family was always important to her.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her two sisters, Caroline Kelly and Alice Elston. Jo is survived by daughter, Bonney Irwin; and son, William Harrison (Denise); grandchildren, Dana Peterson (Jeff), Todd Irwin (Annavi), Russell Harrison (Neneth); and great-grandchildren, Mason and Orson Harrison, and Alexander Peterson; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church on January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church (10 Westminster Way, Mobile, AL 36608) or to the charity of your choice. We thank all the dear friends and family that supported Jo and the Harrison family during Jo’s final days.