Judy Lynn Moseley

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 3:12pm

Judy Lynn Moseley, age 59, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, November 30th, peacefully in her home in Bay Springs.

She was born May 6, 1960, to Lenora "Tut Underwood" Robinson and Charles "Buster" Robinson, both of Quitman.

She is survived by children, Russell (Suzanne) Walker, Ginger (Lavon) Hicks and Steven (Brandie) Walker; 10 grandchildren, Zach Walker, Kyndal (Colton) Houston, Kynon Hicks, Alana Walker, Casey Walker, Jordan Walker, Raine Walker, Kreslyn Hicks, Aubrey Walker and Chance Walker; brother, Willie (Maryanne) Pierce; and Penny (Randel) Pittman; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Moseley; her mother, Lenora "Tut" Robinson; her father, Charles "Butter" Robinson; and her sister, Annette Pierce.

She is a longtime resident of Quitman, Mississippi, but was residing in Bay Springs at her time of passing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Peanut.

The visitation was held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home in Quitman, Mississippi. The funeral service followed at 10:00 a.m. at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen McLeod, Rev. Donald Patridge and Rev. John Bowen. Burial was at Archusa Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Zack Walker, Jordan Walker, Kynon Hicks, O.R. Pittman, Chris Pierce and Colton Houston.

Online condolences may be made at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

