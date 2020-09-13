Julia Miller Roberts, 86, of Shubuta, Mississippi, passed away on September 5, 2020, at Regency Hospital.

She was born on October 30, 1933, to Evan and Melvinia (Herrington) Turner in Choctaw County, AL.

She was a longtime member and treasurer of Corinth Assembly of God Church.

Julia is survived by her brothers, Hilton Turner, James Turner, and Frankie Turner; sister, Mattie Hall; grandchildren, Stephen (Amanda) Miller, Eric (Danielle) Miller, Shanna Miller, Daniel (Amanda) Miller, and Dixie Miller; great-grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Christian Miller, Starlin Miller, Erica "Bit" Miller, Chloe Miller, Shelby Miller, Rayleigh Miller, and Remington Miller; soon to be a great-great grandson, JackDavid Miller Warning; cousin and best friend, Dot Dikes Rolison; and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by parents, Evan and Melvinia Turner; first husband, Snookie Miller; second husband, Lavelle Tindle; and third husband, Vernon Roberts; two sons, Dennis Miller and Shelton Miller; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Doug Manning officiating.

Burial will take place in the Providence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Corinth Assembly of God Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.