Justin Neill Milstead, 34, of Yorktown, Texas, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born November 7, 1985, in Meridian, MS, to Hulon "Tinker" and Mary McNeill Milstead.

Justin is survived by his daughter, Marley Brooke Milstead; parents, brothers and sisters; Benjamin (Kaitlyn) Milstead, Daniel Milstead, Jeremy (Christie) Milstead, Jessica Davis, Wesley Milstead, and K'lyn (Scott) Williams. He is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Monday, August 3, 2020, at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service was held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Westside Cemetery.

"All humans are entitled to a mistake, but don't hold it against them for a lifetime, and have a better day!"

