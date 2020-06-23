Kevin Daniel Rasberry. born to Michael and Diane Hales Rasberry on January 11, 1977 in Hattiesburg, MS, concluded his earthly walk and was promoted to the arms of Jesus in Heaven on June 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

Kevin was preceded in death by his infant sister, DeAnna; his paternal grandfather, Johnny Lamar Rasberry; and his maternal grandfather, Pat Wilson Hales. Kevin is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, John Patrick; a step-daughter, Linda DeAnn Roberson; his father, Michael Lamar Rasberry; mother, Diane Hales Rasberry; brother, Michael Lamar Rasberry, Jr. (Jamie); sister, Regina Rasberry Etter (David); paternal grandmother, Mildred Martin Rasberry; and maternal grandmother, Lois Chancelor Hales; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

At the time of his death, Kevin was employed by GreenAcres Transport as an 18-wheeler operator. He spent 18 years as a pyrotecnician, shooting fireworks shows throughout the Southern United States.

Kevin was a high school graduate of International Christian School, Uijongbu, ROK. He was an accomplished horseman and was thankful for the time he spent at MSU. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals and he enjoyed music, especially leading and singing in worship services.

As a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, Kevin's faith sustained him through several severe accidents and gave him an abiding love for his family and friends. For Kevin, family and friends were forever, and he was loyal to both.

His theme and life verse was Isaiah 40:31, "But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint."

Pallbearers are Jason Walsh, John Richard McNeil, William Chancelor, Cliff Lewis, Adam Beckel, and Jonathan Hales.

Visitation is at Wright's Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m. The funeral home does recommend that each person entering the funeral home wear a mask.

Additional visitation will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 11, with services to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Rolling Creek Baptist Church. Internment will follow in the Chancelor Cemetery adjacent to the Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com