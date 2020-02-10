Larry Joaquin Jackson passed away January 29, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. He was 62. Born on December 11, 1957 in Pachuta, Mississippi, he was the youngest of five children born to Arizona and Elizabeth Jackson. Larry attended Sunday school and church; accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church. Larry attended the Sunshine Cottage in Pineywood, Mississippi, which was the beginning of his early childhood education. After returning to Pachuta, he attended grammar school and graduated from Quitman Consolidated High School in 1975. Upon graduating from high school he attended Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, for two years. He moved to Chicago in 1978 to complete his undergraduate studies at Chicago State University. He took some courses in Humanities and developed quite an interest in poetry and creative writing. After completing his studies in finance and accounting he pursued a successful career with the Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He was a member of the S&P 500 Futures and Options Group. From this affiliation he had the opportunity to mentor a select group of young men in a nearby housing complex in Chicago.

As a youngster Larry was very adventurous and competitive. He did not give up easily; he pushed to the finish in the Mississippi Live Stock competition with his championship bull he was awarded first place. He liked to cook during the holidays, would prepare food and distribute meals to the homeless and less fortunate. He enjoyed music immensely. He and one of his close friends orchestrated the spring/summer concert series at the Contemporary Art Museum of Chicago every Thursday evening. He played golf and board games. He was passionate about keeping current with global affairs and was an avid reader of the Western Series by Louis L’Amour. He anxiously anticipated our bi-annual Smith Family Reunions. No matter the city, he always looked forward to the touring rodeos.

He relocated to Orlando, Florida, in 2014 to live with Dennis and Rose. He and Dennis were able to bond since there was such a difference in their ages. They loved long drives together, attending church, and spent hours playing challenging games of chess and backgammon. It was not uncommon to see them visit Home Depot almost daily. Rose loved preparing vegetable and beef stew as it was one of his favorites.

Larry’s life is celebrated by his best friend and brother, Dennis (Althea); and three loving and devoted sisters, Tensia (Bill), Geri and Rose. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends. His final services were held in Quitman, Mississippi, at the Archusa Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. All arrangements were handled by Turner Funeral Home, Waynesboro, MS. Please call 601-735-4733 for any additional questions.