Larry Michael Smith

  • 92 reads
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 4:12pm

Larry Michael Smith, 58, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on December 18, 2019, at his residence. 

He was born on February 17, 1961, to Willard and Geraldine (Turner) Smith in Meridian, MS.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Smith; son, Chris Robinson; daughter, Shelley Smith; and grandchildren, Chloe Davis, Madison Cunningham, Penny Davis, Laken Robinson and Brennan Goudeau; and god-son, Colton Lewis.

He was preceded in death by parents, Willard F. Smith and Geraldine T. Smith; and brother, Bennie Keith Smith.

Graveside services were held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terry Ivy officiating.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Editorials

The problem of loneliness
Here’s a grim report from The Washington Post website to start the new year: “According to the... READ MORE
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till

Obituaries

Dennis Mack Faircloth
Dennis Mack Faircloth, 83, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away on December 11, 2019 at Rush... READ MORE
Larry Michael Smith
Minnie Lee Herrington Hicks
James “Jim” Otho Stockman
Charles E. Odom
W. L. Brown Jr.

Columnists

Happy 186th Birthday Clarke County!
It was on December 23, 1833, that Clarke County was established and named after Mississippi’s... READ MORE
Too blessed to be stressed
Are We There Yet?
True Thanksgiving
In A Moment
Notes from the Mayor Nov. 21, 2019