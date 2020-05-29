Laura Ellen Sisson, 56, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on May 19, 2020, at University Hospital in Jackson, MS.

She was born on February 12, 1964, to Donald and Lena (Wall) Tucker in Grenada, MS.

Laura is survived by her husband, Curtis Bryan Sisson; sons, Zackary (Kayla) Cates, Hunter (Aleshia) Cates and Daniel (Megan) Sisson; daughters, Rachel Sisson and Courtney (Dylan) Richie; father, Donald Tucker; mother, Lena Tucker; brother, Dennis Tucker; sister, Sheri (Greg) Crawford; and seven grandchildren.

A private visitation was held at Wright's Funeral Home, May 22, 2020, with a limit of 10 people allowed in the funeral home at a time.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Concord Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Owen officiating.

Burial took place in the Concord Cemetery.

